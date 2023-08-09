Kalyan Jewellers Q1 PAT rises 33% to ₹144 crore

August 09, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Mumbai

Kalyan Jewellers India on Wednesday reported 33% growth in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹144 crore for the June quarter 2023-24.

PAT stood at ₹108 crore in the year-earlier period, Kalyan Jewellers said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue rose 31% during the quarter under review to ₹4,376 crore as against ₹3,333 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

India operations recorded a PAT of ₹129 crore for the quarter compared with ₹95 crore a year earlier.

West Asia operations recorded a PAT of ₹17 crore as compared with ₹14 crore a year earlier. The region contributed 16% to the overall consolidated revenue of the company.

Meanwhile, the e-commerce division Candere recorded a loss of ₹2.2 crore against a loss of ₹1.2 crore a year earlier.

“We have had a very good start to the financial year. The recently concluded quarter has been yet another positive one for Kalyan Jewellers, having witnessed continued robust momentum in both footfalls and revenue across all our markets in India and the Middle East over the past several quarters,” Kalyan Jewellers Executive Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman said.

The company is upbeat about the upcoming showroom launches and is gearing up with fresh collections and campaigns for the upcoming festive and wedding seasons across the country, he said.

“The month of August will witness the launch of our 200th showroom in Jammu – a milestone in our showroom expansion journey,” he added.