Kalyan Jewellers partners with Augmont for online sale of gold products

18 September 2021 21:44 IST

Kalyan Jewellers Ltd. has tied up with ‘Augmont Gold For All’ platform, of Augmont Goldtech Private Ltd., to sell various gold products in a technology-enabled way to customers.

Augmont which is from gold refining to retailing, is accredited by National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and is a member of India Good Delivery on NSE.

Its ‘Gold For All’ platform will enable Kalyan’s customers to buy gold and silver through their mobile phones, it said

Also, existing customers already having digital gold on the Augmont app can exchange that for jewellery at any Kalyan stores, online or offline.

“We have witnessed a renewed interest in gold from younger, first time buyers, who are looking at convenient and easy means of purchasing the yellow metal. Through this partnership, we have introduced the digital gold feature to provide a holistic ecosystem for our consumers,” said Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director, Kalyan Jewellers in a statement.

Ketan Kothari, director, Augmont Goldtech Pvt. Ltd. said “The buying pattern of consumers has now changed and they prefer buying from branded stores like Kalyan. The tech platform provided by us enables Kalyan’s customers to experience the same in a new modern way — online.”

Customers can buy gold online at Kalyan and can exchange them into gold jewellery at Kalyan stores. They can also opt to sell their gold without converting into jewellery, the firm said.