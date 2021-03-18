Kalyan Jewellers’ IPO subscribed 2.61 times

MUMABI

18 March 2021 23:42 IST

Kalyan Jewellers’ initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 2.61 times on the final day of subscription, as per stock exchanges data.

It includes ₹351 crore anchor bids from investors such as Singapores GIC, Sundaram Mutual Fund and HDFC Life amongst others.

The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 2.76 times.

Advertising

Advertising

The portion reserved for retail segment received subscription of 2.8 times.