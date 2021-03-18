Business

Kalyan Jewellers’ IPO subscribed 2.61 times

Kalyan Jewellers’ initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 2.61 times on the final day of subscription, as per stock exchanges data.

It includes ₹351 crore anchor bids from investors such as Singapores GIC, Sundaram Mutual Fund and HDFC Life amongst others.

The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 2.76 times.

The portion reserved for retail segment received subscription of 2.8 times.

