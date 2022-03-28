Kalyan Jewellers appoints ex-CAG Vinod Rai as its chairman

Former CAG Vinod Rao | Photo Credit: The Hindu Digital Library

T.S. Kalyanaraman will continue as Managing Director

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd has announced the board approval for the appointment of Vinod Rai as the Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director on the Board of the company.

The appointment will be subject to obtaining requisite regulatory and shareholders’ approvals.

T.S. Kalyanaraman will continue as Managing Director on the board.

Mr. Rai was the former Comptroller and Auditor General of India and the former Chair of the United Nations Panel of External Auditors.

Mr. Rai said: “It is a privilege for me to be associated with Kalyan Jewellers, a company which has built the highest levels of trust amongst its stakeholders, conducts its business in an ethical and transparent manner and upholds the standards of good corporate governance.”

Mr. Kalyanaraman said: “We are delighted to welcome Mr. Vinod Rai to Kalyan Jewellers as an Independent Chairman of our board. Kalyan Jewellers has always been committed to trust, transparency and upholding the highest standards of corporate governance, and this event is a natural step in the evolution of our company along that journey.”