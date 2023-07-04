KaarTech raises $30 million from A91 Partners for expansion

July 04, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

City-based Digital Transformation Consulting company KaarTech has raised $30 million from A91 Partners to expand its geographic presence in the U.S. and Europe and for its journey towards becoming a public listed company.

A91 Partners is a Mumbai-based investment firm. Its partners Gautam Mago and Kaushik Anand will be joining the KaarTech board.

This partnership aims to fuel KaarTech’s organic and inorganic growth across existing markets in West Asia, the European Union and North America, and marks the beginning of a new chapter in its growth journey, with a particular emphasis on establishing a strong presence in North America, the company said in a statement.

“The partnership with A91 will catapult KaarTech into an unprecedented era of expansion, propelling us towards our aspiration of going public, despite our humble bootstrapped origins,” said KaarTech director and co-founder N. Maran.