Jyoti CNC Automation unveils ₹1,000-crore IPO

Price band fixed from ₹315 to ₹331 per equity share

January 04, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd. which is into manufacturing of metal cutting computer numerical control (CNC) machines, has announced to open its initial public offering of equity shares on Tuesday, January 9.  Bids will close on Thursday, January 11.

The price band for the issue has been fixed from ₹315 per share to ₹331 per share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 45 shares and multiples of 45 shares thereafter.  

The company’s initial public offering comprises a fresh issue of ₹ 1,000 crore.

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds towards repayment and/ or pre-payment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed by the it, funding long-term working capital requirements , and general corporate purposes.

