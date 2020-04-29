JustMyRoots forays into delivery of fresh vegetarian and non-vegetarian produce

JustMyRoots, an interstate perishable food delivery service which has been severely impacted by the travel restrictions following the nation wide lockdown, has forayed into delivery of fresh vegetarian and non-vegetarian produce in Mumbai, especially for the senior citizens who are finding it difficult to venture out.

Prior to the breakout of COVID-19, the company used to deliver home cooked food as well as seasonal and fresh vegetables grown in home towns to people staying in other Indian cities.

As per this new service, JustMyRoots enables one to get access to fresh products such as fish and meats, from reliable vendors in the market who follow set safety norms. The company charges ₹200 per delivery.

Samiran Sengupta, CEO & Founder, JustMyRoots said, “We deliver products to the elderly and others, so that they could stay at home and stay safe. We try to reach out to as many as possible and ensure that they do not remain hungry just because they could not leave their home.”

The company has also tied up with Adani Wilmar group to supply Fortune branded oils and pulses.