Just half a month worth of GST compensation is pending to States for final month of GST compensation regime: FM

December 12, 2022 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - NEW DELHI

States are only owed about half-month worth of GST Compensation dues, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday, adding that States’ estimates of pending dues may be higher than the Centre’s assessment in some cases but need to be certified by their respective Accountant Generals.

“If I were to go by month, how much is pending, the last month was June 2022 till when the compensation had to be given, and nearly half of it is already paid. For the rest half, we are waiting for collection to happen because it has to be given from the Compensation Cess collected,” Ms. Sitharaman said in Lok Sabha.

In late November, the Centre had released ₹17,000 crore of GST Compensation dues to States. She was responding to a supplementary question from Odisha MP Bhartruhari Mahtab who sought to know if the government intended to pay Odisha’s pending GST compensation of ₹3,251.53 crore.

“The provisional figure of pending compensation for Odisha is ₹528.95 crore,” the Minister said, adding that States’ claims will be released once they are certified by the Accountant General (AG). “If the AGs haven’t cleared it, I would request State governments to kindly expedite that and I am willing to clear it the moment I get it,” she assured.