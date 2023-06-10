HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jupiter Wagons to acquire Stone India for ₹20.61 cr. following NCLT nod

June 10, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Jupiter Wagons Ltd. in a filing with the stock exchanges said the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Bench, Kolkata, has approved the resolution plan submitted by it for acquiring controlling stake of Stone India Ltd. under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC).

“As per the terms of the approved Resolution Plan, upon implementation, Stone India Ltd shall become subsidiary of Jupiter Wagons Ltd.,” the company said in the filing.

It said the cost of acquisition of 100% stake in Stone India would be ₹20.61 crore and the acquisition process would be completed in 12 months. Both the companies are in the railway sector. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.