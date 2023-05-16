HamberMenu
Jupiter Wagons raises ₹125 crore through QIP

May 16, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Jupiter Wagons Ltd. (JWL), a provider of mobility solutions via rail, road, and marine transportation, said it had raised ₹125 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP). “The QIP got an overwhelming response from investors like Tata Mutual Fund, Ananta Capital, ITI Mutual Fund,” the company said. 

The funds would be utilised to accelerate growth and continue operations, the company said.

It also plans to use part of the fund for the acquisition of Stone India, working capital optimisation, and other corporate purposes. 

Vivek Lohia, MD, JWL said, “We are ecstatic about the positive response we got in our QIP, which indicates the trust of institutional investors in JWL and its vision.”

