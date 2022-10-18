Jupiter Wagons emerges as a successful bidder for Stone India

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai
October 18, 2022 21:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Jupiter Wagons Ltd. (JWL), a mobility solutions provider, said it had been announced as a successful resolution applicant by the Committee of Creditors of Stone India Ltd., subject to necessary approval of the resolution plan by the adjudication authority. 

Stone India is a supplier of railway brake systems and other engineering products for the Indian Railways.

“Stone India is a strong and strategic fit for Jupiter Wagons and the combination of the two companies will drive significant value. The acquisition will result in the enhancement of the overall portfolio strength,” Vivek Lohia, managing director, JWL.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our recent success of getting listed on bourses and now acquiring Stone India is a direct reflection of strategic business expansion. This acquisition will allow us to accelerate our development plans and enable us to excel in the offerings for the Indian Railways,” he said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app