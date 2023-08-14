ADVERTISEMENT

July exports shrink 16% on slowing U.S., EU markets

August 14, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Decline in imports tad more at 17%; At $20.67 billion, goods trade deficit in July was 18.7% lower than last year

The Hindu Bureau

This is the eighth time in ten months that merchandise exports have dropped, with 19 of 30 top export items clocking a decline

India’s goods exports shrank 15.9% in July to $32.25 billion while imports fell 17% to $52.9 billion, as per Commerce Ministry estimates released on Monday as slowing demand in major markets like the U.S. and the EU continued to take a toll on shipments.

This is the eighth time in ten months that merchandise exports have dropped, with 19 of 30 top export items clocking a decline, led by petroleum (-43.7%), gems and jewellery (-29.7%), handicrafts (-21.2%) and ready-made textile garments (-17.4%). Excluding petroleum and gems and jewellery, however, the dip in the value of exports during July was just 5.7%.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said the decline in exports was “disproportionately” driven by a fall in the value of petroleum exports, even as volume of outbound shipments remained static. The government remains hopeful that overall exports may rise 5%-5.5% through 2023-24 from last year’s $775 billion mark, with services exports expected to grow 7%, he said.

“India’s trade performance, after witnessing very high growth in 2022-23 has continued to show declining trends in July as compared to high base of last year in the backdrop of global slowdown,” the Commerce Ministry said.

At $20.67 billion, the goods trade deficit in July was 18.7% lower than last year. “While the decline in imports is a good sign, that has also led to de-growth in our key export sectors like petroleum, gems & jewellery and chemicals,” said A. Sakthivel, president of the exporters’ body FIEO.

While FIEO expects order books to improve in coming months for the festive New Year season, Mr. Sakthivel urged the government to support exporters through easier and cheaper credit for small businesses and an exemption on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) levied on freight for exports.

