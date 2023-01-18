ADVERTISEMENT

Jubilant FoodWorks plans to open 300 outlets in a year

January 18, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

N Anand

Jubilant FoodWorks CEO & MD Sameer Khetarpal inaugurates the first Popeyes restaurant in Chennai. Executive VP & business head Gaurav Pande is also seen.

Food service firm Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. plans to open about 300 outlets across the country over the next 12 months at an investment of about ₹900 crore, said CEO & MD Sameer Khetarpal.

“Our mid-term plan is to have about 3,000 Dominos restaurants in India in the next four to five years,” Mr. Khetarpal said. “Every year, we plan to open about 240-250 outlets,” he said after opening the first outlet of U.S. fried chicken brand Popeyes restaurant in Chennai.

“Plans are also on to open about 50 Popeyes restaurants in the next 12 months. We opened the first outlet about eight months ago and currently we have 12 in Bengaluru,” the CEO said. “The total investment for setting up multi-brand company owned restaurants is ₹600 crore and this will be met from internal accruals,” he added.

Jubliant FoodWorks holds the exclusive master franchise rights to develop and operate the Domino’s brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. In India, it has 1,701 restaurants followed by more than 40 in Sri Lanka and 12 in Bangladesh.

Mr. Khetarpal also said that the group was planning to set up its second state-of-the-art multi-brand food factories in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata with supply chain facilities. The Bengaluru unit would be commissioned in four to six months’ time and it entails an investment of about ₹300 crore.

Gaurav Pande, executive VP & business head, said that the group was planning to open more Popeyes restaurants in Chennai and other cities.

The company also operates 24 Dunkin restaurants, 14 Hong’s Kitchen and six Ekdum! biryani restaurants in different states. It also forayed into the online ready-to-cook segment through ChefBoss range of sauces, gravies and pastes.

