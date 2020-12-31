Business

Jubilant Foodworks invests in Barbeque Nation

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. (JFL), has announced an investment of ₹92 crore in Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd. (BNHL) for an equity stake of 10.76%. “Towards this end, the company has entered into a Share subscription agreement to acquire equity shares and a restated shareholders’ agreement to regulate the rights and obligations of BNHL’s key shareholders,” JFL said in a regulatory filing.

BNHL operates 138 Barbeque Nation Restaurants in 73 cities in India and 7 International Barbeque Nation Restaurants (as of 30 November, 2019).

It also has a presence in the Italian cuisine segment under the brand, Toscano.

Shyam S. Bhartia, chairman and Hari S. Bhartia, co-chairman, JFL said, “We are confident that the proposed investment will create value for our shareholders.”

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 31, 2020 11:17:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/jubilant-foodworks-invests-in-barbeque-nation/article33466353.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY