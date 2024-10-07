GIFT a SubscriptionGift
JSW Ventures invests $1.8 million in aerial intelligence platform Aereo

Published - October 07, 2024 09:20 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

JSW Ventures said it had invested $1.8 million in Aereo, an aerial intelligence platform, as part of its Series B funding round. 

The investment is aimed at strengthening Aereo’s position in providing innovative commercial drone solutions and accelerating its growth into international markets.

Aereo leverages advanced drone technology and AI-driven data analytics to enhance asset management in sectors such as mining, infrastructure, urban and rural development, and land records.

Vipul Singh, co-founder and CEO of Aereo, said, “With JSW Ventures’ expertise and shared vision, we are poised to scale new heights and expand our reach globally.”

Sachin Tagra, managing partner at JSW Ventures, said, “The DroneTech space has experienced tremendous growth in recent years, driven by government initiatives such as the Drone Regulations of 2021 and rapid technological advancements.”

“We believe that Aereo is at the forefront of this transformation, and we are excited to support them as they expand into new markets and continue to innovate in aerial intelligence solutions,” he added.

