JSW Steel USA to invest $110 million in Texas facility

JSW Steel USA, Inc. a subsidiary of JSW Steel Ltd. has announced plans to invest $110 million in steel plate mill modernisation projects with sustainable technology and latest equipment within its manufacturing facilities in Baytown, Texas.

“These investments will enable the production of high-quality monopile steel plates to support the U.S. administration’s new actions to expand offshore wind energy by deploying 30 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind by 2030, enough to power 10 million homes with clean energy,” the company said in a statement.

“Steel products made through this investment are aligned with Buy America requirements for niche grades and sophisticated applications such as hydrocarbon pipelines, offshore wind towers, offshore wind platforms, high-density pressure vessels, monopile steel slabs and platforms for offshore wind towers,” it added.

Parth Jindal, Director, JSW Steel USA said, “The new investments at our Baytown, Texas facility reinforce JSW USA’s commitment to a sustainable and green future. The new upgrades at our Plate Mill support the long term ESG initiative of JSW USA and support decarbonisation of the Energy Spectrum in the United States of America.”

“The new investments will enable us to progressively deliver high quality steel products while further defining our niche markets through a Made in America specialty steel portfolio. These investments have the potential to significantly reduce U.S. import reliance in the infrastructure and renewable energy sectors,” he added. These new projects are expected to be completed & commissioned by FY26.