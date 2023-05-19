JSW Steel Q4 profit grows 12% to ₹3,741 cr. in Jan.-Mar.; output rises 13% to 6.58 MT

May 19, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - New Delhi

JSW Steel on Friday posted 11.90% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹3,741 crore for March quarter 2022-23, aided by higher income.

Net profit in the year-earlier period was ₹3,343 crore, JSW Steel said in a BSE filing.

Total income rose to ₹47,427 crore from ₹47,128 crore in the year-earlier quarter.

Total expenses were at ₹43,170 crore as against ₹41,282 crore a year earlier.

On a standalone basis, JSW Steel’s net profit rose to ₹2,828 crore from ₹2,737 crore in January-March 2022. Income was at ₹37,705 crore as against ₹36,427 crore in the same period a year earlier.

Expenses on standalone basis were at ₹33,767 crore as against ₹31, 646 crore a year ago.

In a separate statement, JSW Steel said its overall crude steel production was at 6.58 million tonne (MT) during Q4 FY23, up 13%t over the year-earlier period. Sales during the quarter also rose 9% year-on-year to 6.53 MT.

“Its net debt as of March 31, 2023 stood at ₹59,345 crore, lower by ₹10,153 crore against December 31, 2022 due to healthy cash generation and release of working capital,” JSW Steel said.

The board has recommended a dividend of ₹3.40 per equity share of face value of ₹1 each for the year ended March 31, 2023. The total outflow on account of this dividend will be ₹822 crore.

The company further said the 5 MTPA brownfield expansion at Vijayanagar plant is progressing well, with construction activities and equipment erection for all packages underway. The project is expected to be completed by the end of FY24.

Further, Phase-I expansion from 2.75 MTPA to 3.5 MTPA at Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd, owned by JSW Steel, was completed in FY23. Phase-II expansion to 5 MTPA is on track for completion in FY24.

The company’s domestic capex spend was ₹3,507 crore during Q4 FY23, and ₹14,214 crore for FY23, against the revised planned amount of ₹15,000 crore for the year.

JSW Steel is among the top six steel manufacturers in India.