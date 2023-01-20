ADVERTISEMENT

JSW Steel Q3 profit plummets 89% on beleaguered exports

January 20, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - BENGALURU

JSW said a reversal of zero-COVID policy in China and moderating inflation globally should aid growth in the second half of this year

Reuters

Indian iron and steel products maker JSW Steel Ltd. on Friday said third-quarter profit tanked 89%, hurt by lower exports.

Consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 31 fell to ₹4.90 billion ($60.36 million) from ₹43.57 billion ($536.71 million) a year earlier, the company said in an exchange filing.

Exports slumped 56% from a year earlier to 1.14 million tonnes, the company said.

Mumbai-based JSW is the first steel company to report quarterly earnings, potentially setting the tone for the industry.

Profit was hit by a fall in steel prices and muted demand during most part of the quarter after the Indian government introduced an export tax in May.

The 15% tax imposed on certain products was repealed late in November which JSW expects will bolster its sagging exports.

Meanwhile, exports to China were hit by an industrial slowdown following a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

JSW said a reversal of zero-COVID policy in China and moderating inflation globally should aid growth in the second half of this year.

The company's revenue rose 2.8% to ₹391.34 billion.

JSW Steel saw its profit expand from the previous quarter as the impact of lowered coking coal prices, a key steel-making raw material, flowed through. The company posted a surprise loss in the second quarter in the face of a sharp fall in steel prices.

CONNECT WITH US