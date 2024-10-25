GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JSW Steel Q2 net profit falls 84% to ₹439 crore

Published - October 25, 2024 09:06 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

JSW Steel for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024 reported consolidated net profit of ₹439 crore as compared with ₹2,760 crore in the year ago period, down 84%. 

Gross sales income for the quarter fell 11% to ₹39,104 crore as compared with ₹43,834 crore in the same period last year., 

Consolidated crude steel production for the quarter stood at 6.77 million tonnes, up 7% YoY. Capacity utilisation of Indian operations improved 91% during the quarter, the company said in a filing.

“Steel sales for the quarter stood at 6.13 million tonnes, lower by 3% YoY. Domestic sales were up 1% YoY. Sales of retail segment fell by 14% due to elevated imports. Exports fell by 43% due to elevated Chinese exports adversely affecting global markets,” it said.

Published - October 25, 2024 09:06 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.