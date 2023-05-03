JSW Steel arm to invest $145 million in new projects in USA

May 03, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - MUMBAI

JSW Steel USA Ohio, Inc., a subsidiary of JSW Steel Ltd. has announced its plans to invest $145 million in new projects to upgrade its manufacturing operations in Mingo Junction, Ohio.

“JSW Steel USA aims to meet the demand for quality steel products that are “melted & manufactured in the US”. This is in alignment with President Biden Administration’s Buy America policies,” the company said in a statement.

Parth Jindal, Director, JSW Steel USA said, “These new investments reiterate JSW’s commitment to a sustainable & green future. The operational upgrades being made at JSW Steel USA are a progressive step towards achieving our long term ESG goals.”

“These investments and projects will help us in producing high-quality ‘melted and manufactured in USA’ steel products required by our customers in the infrastructure and renewable energy sectors,” he added.

These new projects are expected to be completed and commissioned in FY26.