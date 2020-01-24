JSW Q3 profit dips 88% to ₹187 crore

JSW Steel reported a 88% dip in its third quarter net profit to ₹187 crore on lower price realisation from Indian operations and losses from U.S. and Italy operations.

The fall in profit came on a 11% drop in revenue to ₹18,055 crore as construction activity fell due to a heavy and extended monsoon season. Company’sOperating EBITDA stood at ₹2,451 crores during the quarter.

JSW Steel’s US Plate and Pipe Mill reported an EBITDA loss of $12.6 million and JSW Steel USA Ohio reported an EBITDA loss of $25.19. JSW Steel Italy EBITDA loss stood at €9.95 million during the quarter.

According to Seshagiri Rao, Joint Managing Director and Group CFO, JSW Steel, the net sales realisation was down by 23%, impacting the profitability numbers. “The net sales realisation will go up, and the fourth quarter will be better than the third,” said Mr. Rao.

Company’s crude steel production during the quarter fell by 5% to 4.02 million tonnes, due to extended monsoon which impacted operations at both Dolvi and Vijayanagar.

Company’s management is optimistic to meet its annual guidance for production and sales. The steelmaker expects to end the financial year with a production of 16.5 million tons and sales of 15.5 million tons. JSW Steel will need to have production of 4.5 million tons and sales of 4.25 million in the fourth quarter to meet the guidance.

JSW Steel shares on BSE closed up 1.99% to ₹271.95 in a firm Mumbai market on Friday, valuing the company at ₹65,736 crore.