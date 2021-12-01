Business

JSW One Platforms rolls out tech-enabled marketplace

JSW One Platforms, the ecommerce business of $13 billion JSW Group, has rolled out a tech-enabled marketplace for home building materials for small and medium-sized manufacturers and individual home builders.

JSW One platforms, which facilitates online transactions, order fulfilment and tracking, currently offers a wide range of steel products manufactured by JSW Steel. During the next few months, it will expand its product categories to offer cement and paints products as well, it said in a statement.

“JSW One Platforms has been established with a vision to build the most preferred one stop, omni-channel and integrated tech-led offering for MSMEs and Individual Home Builders. We are leveraging the combined strength of supply & distribution of JSW’s Steel, Cement and Paints businesses to build a fully integrated ecosystem for these core customer groups,” said Gaurav Sachdeva, director.


