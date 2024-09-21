ADVERTISEMENT

JSW MG Motor prices Windsor electric car at ₹13.5 lakh

Published - September 21, 2024 07:53 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

JSW MG Motor India said its newly introduced MG Windsor electric car has been priced starting ₹ 13,49,800 (ex-showroom). The topmost variant has been priced at ₹15,49,800 (ex-showroom). Bookings will commence from October 2. “The MG Windsor will enable customers to upgrade to an EV lifestyle through its attractive packaging and pricing. We are confident that this will incentivize more potential customers to adopt electric vehicles, powering the transition to a greener future,” said Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India.

The EV comes with a 38 kWh Li-ion battery pack, which is IP67 certified, delivering a performance of 100KW (136ps) power and 200Nm torque through four driving modes (Eco+, Eco, Normal and Sport) that results in a 332 km ARAI certified range on a single charge, the company said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US