JSW MG Motor prices Windsor electric car at ₹13.5 lakh

JSW MG Motor India said its newly introduced MG Windsor electric car has been priced starting ₹ 13,49,800 (ex-showroom). The topmost variant has been priced at ₹15,49,800 (ex-showroom). Bookings will commence from October 2. “The MG Windsor will enable customers to upgrade to an EV lifestyle through its attractive packaging and pricing. We are confident that this will incentivize more potential customers to adopt electric vehicles, powering the transition to a greener future,” said Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India.

The EV comes with a 38 kWh Li-ion battery pack, which is IP67 certified, delivering a performance of 100KW (136ps) power and 200Nm torque through four driving modes (Eco+, Eco, Normal and Sport) that results in a 332 km ARAI certified range on a single charge, the company said.