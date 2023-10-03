ADVERTISEMENT

JSW Infrastructure stock lists at 20% premium

October 03, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The logo of JSW Group, formerly known as Jindal South West (JSW), an Indian business conglomerate diversified in steel, mining, energy, infrastructure, and software business, is pictured on the building façade in Mumbai on June 17, 2023. (Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP) | Photo Credit: INDRANIL MUKHERJEE

Shares of JSW Infrastructure Ltd., the ports business of the JSW Group, got listed on the stock exchanges at a premium of over 20% to the issue price. On the NSE, the stock listed ₹143 per share as compared to its issue price of ₹119, a premium of 20.17%. The company’s share closed at ₹157.30 per share, up 10% from listing (32.18% premium to issue price).

The market capitalization of the company at the close of trading stood at ₹33,033.02 crore.

This is the third IPO by the JSW Group (after JSW Steel & JSW Energy) and follows 13 years after the public listing of JSW Energy in January 2010. The entire ₹2,800 crore IPO consists of fresh issue of equity shares.

