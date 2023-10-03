JSW Infrastructure stock lists at 20% premium

October 03, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - MUMBAI

Shares of JSW Infrastructure Ltd., the ports business of the JSW Group, got listed on the stock exchanges at a premium of over 20% to the issue price. On the NSE, the stock listed ₹143 per share as compared to its issue price of ₹119, a premium of 20.17%. The company’s share closed at ₹157.30 per share, up 10% from listing (32.18% premium to issue price).

The market capitalization of the company at the close of trading stood at ₹33,033.02 crore.

This is the third IPO by the JSW Group (after JSW Steel & JSW Energy) and follows 13 years after the public listing of JSW Energy in January 2010. The entire ₹2,800 crore IPO consists of fresh issue of equity shares.