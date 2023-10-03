HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JSW Infrastructure stock lists at 20% premium

October 03, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
The logo of JSW Group, formerly known as Jindal South West (JSW), an Indian business conglomerate diversified in steel, mining, energy, infrastructure, and software business, is pictured on the building façade in Mumbai on June 17, 2023. (Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)

The logo of JSW Group, formerly known as Jindal South West (JSW), an Indian business conglomerate diversified in steel, mining, energy, infrastructure, and software business, is pictured on the building façade in Mumbai on June 17, 2023. (Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP) | Photo Credit: INDRANIL MUKHERJEE

Shares of JSW Infrastructure Ltd., the ports business of the JSW Group, got listed on the stock exchanges at a premium of over 20% to the issue price. On the NSE, the stock listed ₹143 per share as compared to its issue price of ₹119, a premium of 20.17%. The company’s share closed at ₹157.30 per share, up 10% from listing (32.18% premium to issue price).

The market capitalization of the company at the close of trading stood at ₹33,033.02 crore.

This is the third IPO by the JSW Group (after JSW Steel & JSW Energy) and follows 13 years after the public listing of JSW Energy in January 2010. The entire ₹2,800 crore IPO consists of fresh issue of equity shares.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.