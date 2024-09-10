GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JSW Infrastructure approves capex of ₹2,359 crore for capacity expansion

Published - September 10, 2024 12:00 am IST

PTI

JSW Group firm JSW Infrastructure Limited on Monday said it has approved a capex of ₹2,359 crore for capacity expansion at its Jaigarh and Dharamtar Port.

As a part of the company’s FY2030 growth plan to increase capacity to 400 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) from the existing capacity of 170 MTPA, the Board of the respective subsidiary companies has approved a total capacity expansion plan of 36 MTPA (21 MTPA at Dharamtar and 15 MTPA at Jaigarh), a statement said.

The capex plan includes mechanical, civil, and electrical work for the new berths and additional infrastructure like railway siding for Jaigarh Port to boost third-party cargo movement, it added. According to the statement, the expansion will increase the overall capacity of Jaigarh Port to 70 MTPA from the current 55 MTPA and Dharamtar Port to 55 MTPA from 34 MTPA at present.

This expansion primarily aims to cater to the increased cargo volume of the anchor customer on the back of the proposed 5 MTPA steel-making facility at Dolvi, Maharashtra, it said. The expansion at both ports is expected to generate an additional cargo handling volume of approximately 27 MTPA.

Construction at both ports is anticipated to be completed by March 2027.

Published - September 10, 2024 12:00 am IST

Related Topics

economy, business and finance / public works & infrastructure / manufacturing and engineering

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.