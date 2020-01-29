JSW Infra to operate container terminal at NMPT

JSW Infrastructure Ltd. has signed a concession agreement with New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) to develop and operate its first container terminal project at the port for 30 years. The company is investing nearly ₹300 crore to develop the container terminal, which will have a capacity of 4,00,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

As part of the proposed investment, JSW Infrastructure will undertake mechanisation of Berth No. 14 for handling containers and other cargo on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis.

The container terminal will have a quay length of 350 metres and can accommodate vessels up to capacities of 9,000 TEUs. It will have a backup storage area of 15.5 hectares for storage of container.

Arun Maheshwari, Joint MD & CEO, JSW Infrastructure said, “This concession agreement with NMPT is part of our strategic direction to achieve 200 mtpa cargo handling capacity over next couple of years. Container terminal at NMPT will enable us to expand our footprints in container segment and diversify our cargo mix.”

The terminal is expected to be commissioned by mid next year. The company plans to introduce mainline vessels connecting to key destinations worldwide.

NMPT is an all-weather, lagoon type port situated at Panambur, Mangaluru in Karnataka, and is one of the major ports playing a key role in the economic development of that State. Over the years, it has grown fast to handle over 42 million tonnes of cargo traffic in 2018-19.

Container traffic at NMPT has been growing at a CAGR of 15% since 2013 as compared to Indian container traffic growth of 7.52%.