JSW Infra files papers for ₹2,800-crore IPO

May 10, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - MUMBAI

JSW Infrastructure, the ports business of the JSW Group, has filed the Draft Red Herring Prospectus for its initial public offering (IPO) with SEBI to raise up to ₹2,800 crore.

The company plans to deploy these funds to retire its debt as well as to fund its capacity expansion.

As at December 31, 2022, the company had an installed cargo handling capacity of 153.43 million tonnes per annum for multi-commodity cargo, including dry bulk, break bulk, liquid bulk, gases and containers.

Its port business operations have expanded from one port concession at Mormugao in Goa that was acquired by the JSW Group in 2002 to nine Port Concessions as of December 31, 2022.

Additionally, company is into O&M contracts of two ports in UAE, at Fujairah Terminal and Dibba Terminal having a collective capacity of 41 mmtpa.