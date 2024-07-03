JSW Infra arm to develop cargo berth at VO Chidambaranar Port in T.N.

JSW Tuticorin Multipurpose Terminal Private Ltd, a subsidiary of JSW Infrastructure said it had entered into a concession agreement on July 02 with V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority, Tamil Nadu, for development Mechanisation of North Cargo Berth-III (NCB-III) for Handling Dry Bulk cargo at V.O. Chidambaranar Port on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) Basis.

The company will develop and mechanise a new 7 MPTA Cargo Berth III at the V.O. Chidambaranar Port, it said.

The company in a statement said that it would leverage its operational capabilities of handling bulk products and increase its cargo share on the East Coast.

“The asset provides access to the rich hinterland with a diverse cargo profile including dry bulk, coal, limestone, gypsum, rock phosphate & copper concentrate,” it added.