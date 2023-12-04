ADVERTISEMENT

JSW Infra arm to acquire majority stake in PNP Port

December 04, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

JSW Infrastructure Ltd. said it had signed a share purchase agreement through its subsidiary JSW Dharamatar Port, with SP Port Maintenance (a Shapoorji Pallonji Group Company) to acquire majority shareholding in PNP Maritime Services (PNP Port), an operating port company located at Shahbaj in Raigad district of Maharashtra. 

The port located is about 20 nautical miles from the Mumbai anchorage. 

The acquisition values PNP Port at an enterprise value of about ₹700 crore with a current capacity of 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and potential to expand to 19 MTPA. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The acquisition is part of JSW Infrastructure’s strategic direction to explore opportunities to expand organically and inorganically, to provide end to end logistics services near the cargo consumption/generation centres, the company said. 

The PNP Port is an operational port connected with road and rail facilities and serves various industries in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US