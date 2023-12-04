HamberMenu
JSW Infra arm to acquire majority stake in PNP Port

December 04, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

JSW Infrastructure Ltd. said it had signed a share purchase agreement through its subsidiary JSW Dharamatar Port, with SP Port Maintenance (a Shapoorji Pallonji Group Company) to acquire majority shareholding in PNP Maritime Services (PNP Port), an operating port company located at Shahbaj in Raigad district of Maharashtra. 

The port located is about 20 nautical miles from the Mumbai anchorage. 

The acquisition values PNP Port at an enterprise value of about ₹700 crore with a current capacity of 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and potential to expand to 19 MTPA. 

The acquisition is part of JSW Infrastructure’s strategic direction to explore opportunities to expand organically and inorganically, to provide end to end logistics services near the cargo consumption/generation centres, the company said. 

The PNP Port is an operational port connected with road and rail facilities and serves various industries in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

