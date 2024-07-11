GIFT a SubscriptionGift
JSW Group signs MoU with MSRIT, Sharika to set up ‘Center of Excellence’ in Bengaluru

Published - July 11, 2024 09:52 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

JSW Group has entered into a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology (MSRIT), and Sharika Smartec, a division of Sharika Enterprises, to convert conventional power system into flexible power system through innovative solutions. 

This triparty collaboration will establish, at the MSRIT campus in Bengaluru, the JSW Center of Excellence (JSW-COE) for Smart Grid technologies. 

According to the agreement JSW Group will provide financial grant to the JSW-COE, MSRIT will actively take on the pivotal role of establishing and hosting the JSW-COE and Sharika Smartec will be its knowledge partner and support in establishing, operating and maintaining the JSW-COE.

All the three parties to the MoU will leverage the collective strength of society to propel continuous learning, skill development and knowledge enhancement for operations staff, engineers and managerial professionals. 

