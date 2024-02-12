GIFT a SubscriptionGift
JSW Group said to plan making EVs at Odisha in 3 years

The group has announced the setting up of battery and EV manufacturing units with an investment of ₹40,000 crore

February 12, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - MUMBAI

Lalatendu Mishra
| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The construction of the JSW Group’s Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturing facility in Odisha is expected to begin by the end of the year once regulatory approvals are received and commissioning would happen within 2-3 years, JSW Group chairman Sajjan Jindal is said to have told Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his team at the MoU signing event in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, it is reliably learnt.

The group has announced the setting up of battery and EV manufacturing units with an investment of ₹40,000 crore.

Mr. Jindal also told the small gathering that Odisha could be the first State in India where combustion engines used in the transportation and mining sector could be eliminated by creating a win-win proposition for both local entrepreneurs and people at large while reducing carbon footprint, according to people who were present at the occasion.

Mr. Jindal mentioned that the Group’s EV project was an offshoot of Odisha’s transition from mineral-based to a knowledge-based economy, they said.

“He said India needs three quick strategies to resolve issues around green house emissions. These include battery with the right technology and affordable price, electric car & commercial vehicles at the same price as combustion engines, and de-coupling the supply chain from China,” they added.

Mr. Jindal is believed to have said that the Group’s intention was to revolutionise the automotive industry by producing high-quality batteries and electric vehicles which were not only affordable but also technologically advanced.

“We will focus on high end research with an objective to produce ‘Designed by & for Indians’. We seek to redefine the way people commute and power their lives by enhancing EV penetration,” Mr. Jindal reportedly said.

On the reason behind choosing Odisha for the EV project he said it was the State government’s proactive approach towards industrial development added with unparalleled incentive policy and commitment towards sustainable growth. Also, there was the availability of talent, stable government and policy certainty. 

