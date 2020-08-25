JSW Group combines distribution of cement and steel under JSW One

MUMBAI

25 August 2020 22:10 IST

JSW Group has announced the combination of the distribution and supply chain of its steel and cement businesses under an integrated JSW One initiative to make it easier for customers to source the products.

JSW One has commenced operations in eastern India and will be scaled-up pan-India over the next couple of years.

“It will derive synergies to benefit both the steel and cement businesses by streamlining and maximising the depth and expanse of JSW Group’s sales and supply chain network. JSW One will also combine the Group’s expertise across product portfolio to provide comprehensive service capability to its customers,” the group said in a statement.

Parth Jindal, managing director, JSW Cement said, “Our customers need TMT rebars, cement and steel roofs to construct their houses as well as paint to beautify their homes. JSW Group is the only conglomerate globally which can offer steel, cement and paints as a comprehensive offering to our customers. Through JSW One, we leverage this unique opportunity to change and alter the way we market our products to our customers.”

“I strongly believe in the opportunity for JSW One to be a force multiplier that will cater to an ecosystem of similar stakeholders. We already have a very strong presence through our various businesses in eastern India, which can be leveraged to quickly scale up our combined offerings in this region,” he said.