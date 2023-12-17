JSW Group chairman Sajjan Jindal accused of rape, business tycoon denies allegations

December 17, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - MUMBAI

A 30 year old woman has accused JSW Group chairman Sajjan Jindal of raping her and a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police station.

The business tycoon has rejected and denied the allegations.

A statement issued on Sunday on Sajjan Jindal’s personal capacity said, “Mr. Sajjan Jindal denies these false and baseless allegations. He is committed to providing full cooperation throughout the investigation. As the investigation is ongoing, we will refrain from commenting further at this stage. We kindly request you to respect the privacy of the family.”

