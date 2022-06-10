JSW Group brings Dolvi Works under CISF cover

JSW Group said it has deployed highly-skilled armed commandoes of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to guard its JSW Dolvi Works near Mumbai.

JSW Dolvi Works becomes 13th industrial facility in corporate India to be brought under the security mandate of CISF, the group said.

It houses one of the largest manufacturing facilities of JSW Group’s Steel & Cement businesses. It is also supported by the Dharamtar Port operations through JSW Infrastructure.

Originally a steel manufacturing unit, it was acquired by JSW Steel Ltd. in 2010 from Ispat Industries Ltd. During the last 10 years, JSW Group said it has made significant investments in the facility besides setting up cement and port operations.

Gajraj Singh Rathore, Chief Operations Officer, JSW Steel said, “Given the significance of our industrial facility, it was deemed necessary to have enhanced protection from various security risks. Hence, we requested the Central Government to induct a professional organization with cutting edge skills to manage our security interests at JSW Dolvi.”

CISF currently guards more than 350 establishments across India. This central armed police force protects India’s vital assets such as space establishments, seaports, airports, department of atomic energy, Delhi Metro Railway Corporation, and government buildings in the national capital. It is also deployed on VIP security and other internal security duties.