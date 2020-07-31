Business

JSW Energy terminates GMR deal

JSW Energy Ltd. has terminated the ₹5,321 crore deal to acquire 100% stake of GMR Energy in GMR Kamalanga Energy having its plant in Odisha citing COVID-19 related uncertainties.

“With the elapsing of long stop date, both parties have mutually agreed to terminate the transaction given continued uncertainty due to Covid-19 pandemic,” JSW Energy Ltd said in a regulatory filing with the exchanges.

In February 2020 the company had signed definitive agreement to acquire the 1050 MW thermal power plant.

