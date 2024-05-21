GIFT a SubscriptionGift
JSW Cement to invest ₹3,000 crore in new unit in Rajasthan

Published - May 21, 2024 10:10 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

JSW Cement, a part of the JSW Group, has announced plans to invest about ₹3,000 crore to establish a greenfield, integrated cement manufacturing facility in Nagaur district of Rajasthan. 

The company’s investment in the new facility would include a clinkerisation unit of up to 3.30 MTPA and a grinding unit of up to 2.50 MTPA, along with an 18 MW waste heat recovery based power plant.

The company said it would install a 7-km-long Overland Belt Conveyor to transport limestone from the mines to the manufacturing plant and will make arrangements to use alternative fuel in the kiln. The project would be funded through a mix of equity and long-term debt. Parth Jindal, Managing Director, JSW Cement in a statement said, “This is one of the most significant investments we are making in Rajasthan. The proposed investment puts JSW Cement firmly on its path to achieving a pan-India footprint within the next few years.”

“The new capacity in this region will enable us to service customers in Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and the NCR region,” he added.

