JSW Cement raises ₹400 crore sustainability-linked loan from MUFG Bank

JSW Cement Ltd. said it has raised ₹400 crore ($50 million) in sustainability-linked loan from MUFG Bank India.

The company would deploy the funds for capital expenditure with increasing focus on sustainability.

JSW Cement said it was pursuing the goal of creating a sustainable future for India through its green cement portfolio.

Parth Jindal, managing director, JSW Cement Ltd said , “The new capital will enable us to meet our goal of achieving 25 MTPA capacity in near term.”

Shashank Joshi, Deputy CEO of MUFG India said , “With our market-leading ESG financing capabilities, MUFG has long played a defining role in the sustainability journey of India’s corporate sector. ”.