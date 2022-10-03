JSW Cement raises ₹400 crore sustainability-linked loan from MUFG Bank

The company would deploy the funds for capital expenditure with increasing focus on sustainability

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai
October 03, 2022 19:04 IST

JSW Cement Ltd. said it has raised ₹400 crore ($50 million) in sustainability-linked loan from MUFG Bank India.

JSW Cement said it was pursuing the goal of creating a sustainable future for India through its green cement portfolio. 

Parth Jindal, managing director, JSW Cement Ltd said , “The new capital will enable us to meet our goal of achieving 25 MTPA capacity in near term.”

Shashank Joshi, Deputy CEO of MUFG India said , “With our market-leading ESG financing capabilities, MUFG has long played a defining role in the sustainability journey of India’s corporate sector. ”.

