JSW Cement forays into RMC business

21 June 2021 23:38 IST

JSW Cement Ltd. has announced its entry into Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) business with its first commercial RMC unit in Chembur, Mumbai. The RMC business will introduce eco-friendly concrete for use in various commercial construction projects. The RMC Business is branded as JSW Concrete and Chembur unit will service the concrete requirements of construction projects in Central and South Mumbai.

JSW Concrete’s first commercial unit has a capacity of 2 X 60 cubic meters per hour. Over the next 12 months, the company plans to establish three additional units in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) covering Navi Mumbai, Thane & Western suburbs.

It will focus on setting up these RMC units to cater to the concrete requirement of big infrastructure & commercial projects as well as housing projects within the catchment zones of Mumbai, the company said in a statement.

The RMC business foray is part of the company’s strategy to offer the entire range of building material products to its customers.