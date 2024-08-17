GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JSW Cement files with SEBI for IPO to raise ₹4,000 crore

The IPO, with a face value of ₹10 each, is a mix of fresh issue of shares up to ₹2000 crore and an offer for sale of up to ₹2000 crore by Investor Selling Shareholders

Updated - August 17, 2024 01:22 pm IST

Published - August 17, 2024 01:21 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

JSW Cement Ltd, a part of JSW Group, has filed the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for its initial public offering with SEBI to raise upto ₹4,000 crore.

The IPO, with a face value of ₹10 each, is a mix of fresh issue of shares up to ₹2000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to ₹2000 crore by Investor Selling Shareholders.

 The offer for sale consists of up to ₹937.50 crore by AP Asia Opportunistic Holdings Pte. Ltd., up to ₹937.50 crore by Synergy Metals Investments Holding Ltd, and up to ₹125 crore by State Bank of India.

Out of the net proceeds of the fresh issue the company plans to deploy ₹800 crore to part financing the cost of establishing a new integrated cement unit at Nagaur, Rajasthan; ₹720 crore for prepayment or repayment, in full or in part, of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by it ; and general corporate purposes.

Related Topics

economy, business and finance / financial markets / stock exchanges

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.