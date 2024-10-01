JSW Cement adds 2 mtpa, takes total capacity to 20.6 mtpa

JSW Cement Ltd. said it had commissioned an additional two million tonnes per annum (mtpa) capacity at its plant in Vijayanagar in Karnataka, taking the total capacity of the plant to 6 mtpa.

With this expansion, made at an investment of ₹461 crore, the overall installed grinding capacity of the company had gone up to 20.6 mtpa, it said in a statement.

The Vijayanagar facility, located alongside JSW Steel’s manufacturing plant, benefits from operational synergies within the group, especially in sourcing raw materials like blast furnace slag, enabling the production of eco-friendly cement and cementitious product, the company added.

Nilesh Narwekar, CEO of JSW Cement, said, “This new capacity at Vijayanagar is a significant step towards increasing our overall capacity to 40.85 MTPA while maintaining our commitment to sustainability.”