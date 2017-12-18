JSW arm to acquire 49% in Brahmani

JSW Techno Projects Management on Monday said it had executed definitive agreements to acquire 49% shares of Brahmani River Pellets from Aryan Mining and Trading Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

The acquisition is subject to approval of the Competition Commission of India and other conditions precedent as set out in the agreements, it said.

The size of the deal was, however, not disclosed by the company. BRPL is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of iron ore pellets. It owns a 4 MTPA pellet plant in Jajpur and a 4.7 MTPA iron ore beneficiation plant in Barbil, both in Odisha. It also has a 230-km slurry pipeline connecting the two plants.