JSPL turns to profit, posts ₹2,432 cr. net

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. (JSPL) has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,432 crore for the third quarter ended December 31 as compared to net loss of ₹257 crore in the same period last year.

Consolidated gross revenue from operations during the quarter rose 39% to ₹11,704 crore from ₹8,430 crore in the same period last year. JSPL said the improvement was an outcome of strong performance of its steel as well as power business in India.

“All operational assets, except Australia, reported positive EBITDA in 3QFY21. JSPL continues to benefit from improving operating and financial leverage,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

