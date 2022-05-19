J.P. Morgan downgrades India's IT sector as pandemic boom fades
The brokerage expects the slowdown to worsen in 2023 partly due to a potential decline in orders from the key market of United States
JUST IN
- 5 mins J.P. Morgan downgrades India's IT sector as pandemic boom fades
- 13 mins Ashok Leyland Q4 net drops 58% to ₹158 cr.
- 17 mins After cement, Adani to foray into healthcare
- 32 mins Rising cotton, yarn prices may derail apparel exports target: AEPC’s Goenka
- 1 hr Jute Commissioner withdraws order capping price of raw jute
- 2 hrs India’s PC market pushed past four million units in Q1 of calendar 2022: IDC
- 2 hrs Hic Hic Hike Hike, prices of alcohol increases in Telangana
- 3 hrs Sensex tanks over 1,400 points amid global market rout
- 3 hrs Rupee slumps 10 paise to close at all-time low of 77.72 per USD
- 3 hrs Vedantu further fires 424 employees citing fear of recession
- 4 hrs Flipkart’s ‘Pay Later’ doubles customer base to over 6 million in 7 months
- 6 hrs Hacker steals ₹7.3 crore from payment gateway company Razorpay in Bengaluru
- Recommendations of GST Council not binding on Centre, States: Supreme Court
- Karnataka-based chocolate manufacturer CAMPCO seeks help to expand market reach
- Ascendas India Trust makes first investment in industrial segment