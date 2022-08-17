JoulestoWatts to hire 15,000 techies in FY23

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 17, 2022 21:09 IST

JoulestoWatts, a Bengaluru-based talent solutions company, on Wednesday said it would hire 15,000 techies in the current fiscal.

The expansion would open up avenues for niche talent, gig experts, specialised talent in advanced tech skills and management practitioners providing all-encompassing leadership and leveraging best practices, said the company in a statement.

Priti Sawant, Founder & CEO, JoulestoWatts said. “This will cater to our aspiration to have 30% of tech hiring by captives. In the global race for premium tech talent, India and Bengaluru have always been at the epicentre.’‘

According to the company, the people expansion would benefit businesses across industry verticals with customised solutions, technology-driven services and rigorous analytics.

