Joint position paper between India, U.K. for data protection

The joint position will promote data protection while enabling free flow of data in the U.K.-India corridor

Bengaluru

To promote data protection while enabling free flow of data in the U.K.-India corridor, Nasscom, U.K. India Business Council and TechUK have released a joint position paper on Monday.

The paper features a series of recommendations for both governments to consider as part of the ongoing India-U.K. Free Trade Agreement negotiations, as per a Nasscom statement.

The paper would inform the governments on their efforts to reform domestic regimes on personal data protection, cross-border data transfers, and encourages bilateral discussions towards securing a data adequacy agreement, it further said.

The paper also includes recommendations for both governments to commit to the protection of personal information via adequate and comprehensive legal regimes, including a dedicated digital trade chapter in the proposed FTA, according to the apex body.

Such a chapter may cover several topics, including protection of privacy and personal information, international data flows, paperless trading, online consumer protection, cooperation on fintech, data innovation and artificial intelligence.

Shivendra Singh, Vice President & Head Global Trade, NASSCOM said: “Technology has taken up the centre stage and will play a significant role in doubling the bilateral trade between India and U.K.. Given digital revenues will be the lynchpin of this growth story, it is important that we are able to build convergence on data and digital.’‘

Regarding domestic data protection and transfer regimes, the paper would offer suggestions on the specific areas for both countries to prioritise as they finalise their respective domestic legal regimes on data protection and transfers.