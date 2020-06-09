Johnson Lifts deploys contactless use technology

Johnson Lifts, a manufacturer of lifts and escalators, has come out with an innovation that enable users to operate lifts without touching the buttons. It is the second company to do so after Kone Elevator India, that introduced a mobile app last week. “Our design and development team has developed a smartphone app EyeRIS that allows users to have a contactless lift usage experience, crucial in these times when COVID-19 is forcing us to look at our lives differently,” said the firm’s ED V. Jagannathan.
The downloaded EyeRIS app connects the smartphone with the lift system using QR code technology. The user will only need to indicate the “present floor” and the “destination floor” on the app and once done, the lift arrives to take the user to the destination floor, said the company in a statement.
For Chennai Metro, Johnson Lifts had designed and installed foot-operated lift calling systems that help ensure the safety of commuters.
