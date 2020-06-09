Business

Johnson Lifts deploys contactless use technology

EyeRIS app to bring users to ‘destination floor’

Johnson Lifts, a manufacturer of lifts and escalators, has come out with an innovation that enable users to operate lifts without touching the buttons. It is the second company to do so after Kone Elevator India, that introduced a mobile app last week. “Our design and development team has developed a smartphone app EyeRIS that allows users to have a contactless lift usage experience, crucial in these times when COVID-19 is forcing us to look at our lives differently,” said the firm’s ED V. Jagannathan.

The downloaded EyeRIS app connects the smartphone with the lift system using QR code technology. The user will only need to indicate the “present floor” and the “destination floor” on the app and once done, the lift arrives to take the user to the destination floor, said the company in a statement.

For Chennai Metro, Johnson Lifts had designed and installed foot-operated lift calling systems that help ensure the safety of commuters.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 10:31:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/johnson-lifts-deploys-contactless-use-technology/article31789970.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY